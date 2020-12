POLK COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 2.1 magnitude earthquake was reported near Sand Mountain in the Chattanooga area early Saturday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the small earthquake was recorded around 12:11 a.m. eastern time, about seven miles south-southwest of Benton in Polk County.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of about eight miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.