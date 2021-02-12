Small earthquake reported close to surface in Northeast Tennessee

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported very close to the surface around the area of Higgins Ridge in Northeast Tennessee early Friday morning.

The United States Geological Survey reported the small earthquake was recorded around 3:30 a.m. eastern time, about six miles southwest of Banner Hill in Unicoi County.

It was centered near the James H. Quillen Parkway in the area of Lower Higgins Creek Road.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of about 0.06 miles, which is incredibly close to the surface.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.