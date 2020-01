KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No damage was reported early Monday morning when a small earthquake hit about a mile south of Knoxville.

The epicenter of the 1.9-magnitude earthquake was near Mary Vestal Park, close to the Tennessee River.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred around 3:49 a.m. eastern time. It had a depth of about 5.3 miles.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.