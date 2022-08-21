MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — An 18-month-old toddler is dead after a suspected driver crashed into a Morristown home on Saturday.

According to Morristown Police Department, a vehicle hit a home on Louise Street in South Morristown and killed an 18-month-old. The toddler was reported to be sleeping during the incident.

Morristown Police added that the driver took off on foot, leaving the vehicle behind.

After searching the vehicle, the officers found alcohol inside of the vehicle. They believe the alcohol may have been a factor in the incident.

“We are continuing to work to identify the driver,” Morristown Police released in a statement.