MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a man who has been missing for nearly four days.

Henry Chambers, 62, was last seen on Monday, Aug. 7, in the area of Belinda Parkway in Mt. Juliet. At the time, investigators said he was wearing dark colored shorts, and no shirt.

Henry Chambers (Courtesy: TBI)

According to the TBI, Chambers has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely. He may be traveling in a blue Isuzu Rodeo with the Tennessee tag BPS8129.

Chambers is about 6’2″ tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has seen him or has any information is asked to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-8477 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.