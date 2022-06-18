CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old man from Carroll County.

The TBI says Dennis Smith is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 245 pounds and has grey hair and hazel eyes. He also has a medical condition that may affect his ability to return safely without help.

Smith may be driving a 2016 white Chevrolet Cruze with Tennessee tag 5DP8373.

Dennis Smith’s vehicle (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Anyone who sees him should call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 731-986-8947 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.