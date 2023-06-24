MONROE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Flatt family is still trying to grasp this past year. As they sat on a small piece of family-owned land, the silence and often sound of the windchimes brought them comfort.

“All the little animals,” Halie Flatt pointed out. “The cows, and tractors.”

Each one was picked out by her, with a little help from Titus.

Titus is the Flatt’s 2-year-old son.

“[To] be able to see… talk to Silas,” is why Halie and her husband, Daniel, often come to this spot of land. On it sits a small cemetery for Silas Flatt.

There are only a couple of things they know about Silas. They know he was a boy. They know he would have loved his older brother, Titus. He would have loved playing with his dad.

“Titus loves to walk, and ride in my truck,” Daniel said, thinking back to all the things Titus says, like “I love blue truck Daddy” or “just tells me I’m his best friend.”

Sadly, the Flatts never got the chance to meet Silas.

“Silas won’t ever do that, so that’s the toughest thing,” Daniel said as he tried to hold back tears. “That’s when I get the most sad. I won’t ever have Silas say that to me. He won’t ever (say), ‘let’s go for a walk,’ or, ‘You’re my best friend.'”

THE CRASH

Halie will admit, everything about her pregnancy with Silas was anything but easy. On May 12, 2022, Halie and Daniel were on their way home from Vanderbilt. The hospital is located more than an hour away from their Monroe house.

She was having trouble with her iron levels and was already scheduled to go in for a pre-op. Silas was scheduled to be born by C-section. Finally, after spending all day in the hospital, they got back on the road.

“We made it maybe a mile down the road from where his parents live…and he came across the center line and hit us,” Halie remembered. After that, she said everything else was a blur.

Investigator records and Daniel’s memory fill in the gaps.

Witnesses would say they saw the defendant’s car driving on the wrong side of the road, coming around a hill. The headlights were not on. The witness would also tell police, the driver slammed on his brakes, cutting off both lanes of traffic.

According to a release, “The Defendant stopped in the middle of the road. He then threw his vehicle in reverse and slammed on the gas and almost struck the vehicle behind him. The Defendant then took off traveling at least 70 miles per hour.”

The defendant would later be identified as 35-year-old James Leonard Vaughn.

“It was a dead, head-on, and all four of his tires were in our lane,” remembered Daniel. “Her blood pressure went from normal to like 80 over 40. Those guys came and they had a doppler to check a fetal heartbeat; they couldn’t find one. They didn’t say anything to us at that time, but I think we both were pretty certain we knew what happened.”

The Flatts would find out their unborn child, Silas, didn’t make it.

“For me to make it all the way through it, up to fixing to have him within 52 hours of having the child, and then it was like it was, literally ripped away from me,” Halie said.

His full name would have been Silas Gable Flatt.

“Silas is a Bible name, and then ‘Gable’ was my great grandfather’s middle name,” explained Daniel.

However, when you get down to it, they don’t really remember when they decided on the name, but they know it just fit.

THE VERDICT

On June 21, 2023, Vaughn entered a guilty plea for a list of criminal offenses, including:

Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, a Class A felony

Vehicular Assault, a Class D felony

Reckless Endangerment, a Class E felony (2 counts)

Driving on a revoked driver’s license, a Class A misdemeanor

Vaughn was sentenced to 21 years in prison. Out of all the charges, Aggravated Vehicular Homicide is the most serious. The “aggravated” part comes because the court found Vaughn had two prior convictions for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) prior to this incident.

“I don’t really know what to feel; it’s kind of like I’m in a fog. It’s not processed yet,” said Halie.

In a release from District Attorney General Bryant C. Dunaway’s office, he explained that night the Tennessee Highway Patrol Critical Incident Response Team investigated the crash. A trooper suspected Vaughn was impaired, and conducted a field sobriety test. Vaughn refused to consent for blood to be drawn to determine his sobriety. A search warrant was issued to obtain Vaughn’s blood.

“I’m glad that it’s over. I’m glad we don’t have to go to court anymore,” said Daniel, happy to not have to relive that night in court.

According to Dunaway, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Lab tested Vaughn’s blood. The results revealed several substances in his bloodstream, including:

THC metabolite

Fentanyl

Flualprazolam

Methamphetamine

Amphetamine

SILAS GABLE FLATT LAW

Miles away from the incident and the cemetery, lawmakers passed a bill this year named after Silas.

Rep. Ryan Williams (R-Cookeville) introduced HB-1198 after hearing the Flatt family story.

“In this instance, they know that they can drive someone else’s car, and their parent or loved one or whoever enabled them to do so won’t be penalized; this bill aims to change that,” Williams said before lawmakers. “If you knowingly provide a vehicle to somebody who you know is impaired or intoxicated, then you, yourself, would be charged as an accessory for that.”

The bill creates a criminal offense for a person to knowingly provide a motor vehicle to another person if they are under the influence of some intoxicant, or to knowingly provide a motor vehicle to another person if they know the person’s driver’s license is suspended or revoked.

“[They were} hit head-on by a fourth offense person whose parent has in this instance, and a loved one in a previous instance in their third DUI. A parent has given them without interlock or insurance or without a license to drive their vehicle and chose, this person chose to drive intoxicated across my community in the process of doing so when he hit the Flatt family head-on,” said Williams.

The bill came as a surprise, but a welcomed one for the Flatt family. Now, they are hoping something positive can happen from sharing their story.

“That’s a way for Silas’ name to be remembered. Even though he’s not here, he’s still made a difference through this law getting passed, and who’s to say how many lives it may save in the future,” said Halie.

The new law will go into effect July 1, 2023.