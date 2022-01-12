KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Throughout January, Tennessee State Parks are accepting donations for the annual My TN State Park fundraiser, where donors can “vote” for their favorite state park.

Each dollar donated to a state park will count as one vote for that park. The funds will go toward projects like trail repair, birds of prey programs and childhood education activity. Each park will receive 100% of the funds donated for it.

Those interested in donating can do so on Tennessee State Parks website. Last year, over $96,000 was donated to the parks.

The parks are competing against each other parks in their category to be awarded a plaque featuring the names of its donors.

Cumberland Mountain State Park in Crossville won last year with $14,287 in contributions from more than 200 donors. Money from last year’s competition went toward pollinator gardens, security cameras, an outdoor fitness station and equipment and clothing for a living history program.

The fundraiser sprang from the surge of visitors to Tennessee State Parks at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a way to show support for the parks during the pandemic. Tennessee is one of only seven states in the country to provide free access to its state parks. Voting will continue until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 31.