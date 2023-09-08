MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rapper Lil Baby had to be rushed off the stage in Memphis after shots were fired inside FedExForum Thursday night, injuring one person.

The Atlanta rapper was performing when gun shots broke out.

Memphis Police say they responded to the scene on Beale Street just before 10:30 Thursday night and found one man injured from a shooting.

Video shows a man being wheeled out of the FedExForum but still up and aware. Police say he was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

As of Friday morning, the identity of that shooter is unknown.

“I heard a pop,” said Clarissa Johnson, who attended the concert. “I’m not sure what happened but I had a suite, so I told all my crew, ‘get down.’ So we evacuated. Once we evacuated, did a head count. I’m still not sure what happened. It’s not so sweet tonight, though.”

Glentavious Jones was in the audience and captured video of a man in a red shirt being wheeled away on a stretcher.

Memphis police said the shooting happened on the first floor of the FedEx Forum but have not released any other details.

According to concertgoers, the shots were fired during the first thirty minutes of the show.

The FedEx Forum was evacuated after the shooting.

Courtesy: Glentavious Jones

Courtesy: Glentavious Jones

Lil Baby was scheduled to play Louisville on Friday night, but that event has been cancelled, according to Ticketmaster. A show in Nashville is still on the schedule for Saturday.

This is a developing story.