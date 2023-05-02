MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody without incident after a shot was fired Tuesday at the Fox 13 television studio at Highland and Midland, near the University of Memphis.
The suspect fled to Ubee’s, a nearby restaurant on Highland, where he remained inside a bathroom as police officers surrounded the suspect and crisis negotiators talked to him.
Police said the initial call to the station came in at 11:17 a.m. They reported that the suspect was taken into custody without incident at 1:28 p.m.
Police said one round hit the Fox 13 studio building. No one was injured.
Witnesses say a man walked into the station and asked to speak to someone. When he was told he could not talk to anyone, he allegedly fired a shot in the lobby. He then fled to a nearby restaurant.
South Highland was blocked from Midland to Southern.
A couple who identified themselves as the suspect’s father and stepmother were outside the restaurant, pleading with him to come out.
MPD said at noon they were on the scene of a possible armed party at Ubee’s, 521 S. Highland. They asked everyone to stay out of the area.
A worker at Ubee’s told WREG that the gunman was locked in a bathroom at the restaurant. Officers rushed in, but everyone inside got out safely.
The suspect was described as a 26-year-old man, who was the father of two.