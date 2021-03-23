Shoe, ATV found belonging to East Tennessee man missing since 2017

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The all-terrain vehicle and a shoe belonging to a still-missing Morgan County man were discovered Monday “in a remote location of Morgan County,” according to Sheriff Wayne Potter.

Acting on new information from an unidentified individual in the case of missing man Kevin Hamby, investigators searched the area of the given location where a Tennessee Highway Patrol flyover was called in. The ATV was spotted from the air and searchers confirmed its ownership.

Kevin Hamby was last seen leaving his home on Rich Road in Lancing on this ATV in November 2017.

In a press release shared on social media that District Attorney Russelll Johnson posted on behalf of the sheriff, the ATV was located about 250 yards below a ridge line lodged against a tree. A THP helicopter directed the searchers to the location of the ATV and when they got to it, confirmed that the ATV belonged to Hamby when they found the VIN. They also located a shoe belonging to Hamby, which was confirmed by a family member.

More search efforts will be conducted Tuesday morning, depending on the weather, the release stated, and the plan is to conduct an additional search using a K-9 unit.