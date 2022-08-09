NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some people swear by it while others believe it an amusing source of information. Either way, the Farmer’s Almanac captures a lot of attention when it releases its winter forecast prediction.

Ask a meteorologist and they’ll tell you an accurate forecast is hard to do for a week out, let alone months. But, that’s just what the Farmer’s Almanac has been doing for decades.

This time around, it said Tennessee should brace for a “shivery, wet, and slushy” winter. In Kentucky, folks should expect “unreasonably cold snowy” conditions.

While that may have you reaching for your coat, it also points out, what happens here won’t be anything like the Great Lakes, Northeast, and North Central regions.

The Farmer’s Almanac suggested the eastern half of the country is on schedule for a stormy winter, and that may mean snow for some and “slush and mush” for others.

So, just how accurate is the almanac? Last year, it was spot on.

It predicted a “frosty flip-flop” winter for Tennessee – they were right.

Between December and February, Tennessee saw more than ten inches of rain, which was above normal, and we had the cold. Remember January, when we had mornings in the low teens?

Across the state line in Kentucky, where there was icy and flaky conditions that also aligned with the predictions for the 2021-2022 outlook. Bowling Green had 14 inches of snow in that time span.

The Farmer’s Almanac said it predicted many of the 2021-22 winter storms, including the early season Nor’easter at the end of October, and the unusual blizzard in the last week of April.

Overall, how accurate is the almanac? Probably, 50/50. So, take it all with a grain of salt.

And remember, News 2’s StormTracker Meteorologists Danielle Breezy, Meaghan Thomas, Marcus Bagwell, Davis Nolan and Mary Mays have you covered every day on News 2 and WKRN.com.