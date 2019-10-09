Sheriff: Tennessee soldier physically bound, shot multiple times inside home

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee soldier who recently returned from a year-long deployment was the victim of gruesome murder inside his own home, authorities said.

According to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, the mother of Jacob Bishop discovered the 35-year-old’s body on October 1 inside of his residence on Shaw Ferry Road North in the northern part of Loudon County. He had been physically bound and shot multiple times, investigators revealed.

The father of two had returned home a few months ago after serving a deployment to Poland with the Tennessee Army National Guard.

“We have been pursuing multiple leads, spending countless hours around the clock, in our search for clues that we need to lead us to the party or parties responsible for the tragic killing of another,” Sheriff Tim Guider said in a statement.

Witnesses reported seeing a white SUV in the area several days prior to the murder and said it left on the day Bishop was killed. Investigators are working to locate the driver of that vehicle.

“We continue to work tirelessly and around the clock to bring the party, or parties, responsible for the murder of a U.S. Soldier to justice, and to provide the Bishop family with some form of closure,” the sheriff added.

At this point in the investigation, Sheriff Guider said his office does not believe this was a random crime.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office at 865-986-4823.