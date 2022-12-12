JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sunday riot at Mountain Youth Academy led to significant damage at the facility, according to Johnson County authorities.
A news release from the sheriff’s office states that deputies responded to the incident to find that several juveniles had vandalized a portion of the facility, resulting in what police describe as significant damage.
Deputies detained the juveniles involved and transported them to the sheriff’s office, where they await a hearing on Monday, Dec. 12.
Mountain Youth Academy is a trauma-based treatment facility for at-risk youth, according to its website.
Authorities have not released any more details at this time.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.