KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday, 7-year-old Adalyn Rita Graviss died due to COVID-19. She was a student at Rocky Hill Elementary. Many people described her as an angel on earth. Her mother, Jennifer Graviss said she was nothing less than always cheerful.

“She loves Jesus music, she loved being around her family and friends, she loved basketball, she loved dance, she loved going to church, she loved to play dress-up,” Adalyn’s mother said. “Every day she wore my high heels and she was dancing up and down the hallway.”

Through the many things she loved, Adalyn’s parents say her favorite task was being a big sister to Ella. Adalyn had the opportunity to bond with her baby sister, and her parents say even in the short time that they knew each other it was special.

“We would hear her saying, ‘you’re my best friend, we’re going to do so many things together, sissy loves you so much. I’m going to show you how to play basketball,'” Jennifer said.

“She was just amazing,” Adalyn’s father, Adam Graviss said.

After Adalyn contracted COVID-19, things moved quickly. Unfortunately, doctors told the family they believe the virus triggered an auto-immune disorder, and within days Adalyn’s body could no longer fight the virus.

“They worked so hard to try to save her,” Adam said. “Having a virus made her body react differently than almost anybody else. She developed an autoimmune response called ADEM and it made her body essentially fight itself.”

Despite Adalyn’s loss against COVID, her mother is grateful to the community as they continue to shed light on the bright child she was. Holly Pace, a teacher at Rocky Hill Elementary saw the radiance of Adalyn on a daily basis.

“You just saw the light in her, she was so confident in her faith,” Pace said. “She was such a good friend and encourager. She would see the people that weren’t normally seen, I mean she touched so many people that she didn’t even know and it’s just a powerful legacy that a 7-year-old can leave.”

Her parents are holding a service on Friday for Adalyn’s friends. A GoFundMe has also been started by Pace for Adalyn’s family.