SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The latest Buc-ee’s travel center to open its doors in the Volunteer State was met with crowds of travelers and enthusiasts early Monday morning at Exit 407 in Sevier County.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is expected to attend the grand opening ceremony later Monday.

The Buc-ee’s location in Sevierville was under construction for nearly two years and will briefly hold the title of the world’s largest convenience store. Buc-ee’s is based in Texas, where the company was founded in 1982 and began expanding its chain of super travel centers outside the Lonestar State in recent years.

Crowds reportedly began camping out at the Sevierville Buc-ee’s on Sunday evening before the 6 a.m. public opening Monday. The Buc-ee’s team expected cars to start lining up overnight ahead of the opening as well.

By daybreak, new Buc-ee’s stores typically have a “miles-long line of cars” according to officials and local traffic officials are expecting major delays at and near Exit 407.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said last week that they expect heavy traffic in the area and asked that drivers use extreme caution. They also shared an animation of the roadways drivers can use to access the Sevierville Buc-ee’s.

The Sevierville Buc-ee’s grand opening event will be at 11 a.m. where officials will hold a ribbon-cutting and celebrate the new store location.

WATE 6 On Your Side will live stream the event in this story.