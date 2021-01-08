Senators Blackburn, Hagerty release statements after Capitol officer dies from injuries in riot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee’s U.S. senators have released statements about the death of Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick from injuries suffered in Wednesday’s riot.

Senator Marsha Blackburn and Senator Bill Hagerty both expressed their condolences to the officer’s family.

“I am truly devastated to learn that a Capitol Police officer has died as a result of yesterday’s violence at the Capitol. My heart goes out to the officer, their family, and all of our front line law enforcement that put their lives on the line each day to protect this nation.” Senator Marsha Blackburn

“Our Capitol Police officers answer the call of duty every day, knowing the risks and dangers of the job. I am grateful for their service. Please join me in praying for this officer’s family and friends during this difficult time.” Senator Bill Hagerty

Both senators acknowledged the sacrifices law enforcement officers make to serve the people and our country.

MORE: Senators Blackburn and Hagerty release statement on U.S. Capitol protests

Officer Sicknick died due to injuries sustained in response to the riot led by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol.

“Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters,” the police said in a statement, adding he passed away on Thursday night.

The death of Officer Sicknick will be investigated by Washington D.C. Metro Police’s Homicide branch, the USCP and other federal agencies.

A motorcade of police vehicles lined up in front of the Capitol, passing the Washington Monument, in the early hours of Friday to honor Sicknick.