KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Confirmation hearings for President Joe Biden’s first supreme court nominee were underway today, with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson facing tough questions from Republicans, who vowed to continue to ask those tough questions all week.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) is on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is hearing Judge Jackson’s nomination.

On Monday, Blackburn gave an opening statement that brought up questions about school and social issues, such as transgender athletes in sports. Blackburn told Brown that she believes parents are concerned about progressive agendas being pushed in public schools.

“Educators are allowing biological males to steal opportunities from female athletes in the name of progressivism,” Blackburn said at the hearing in Washington D.C.

Blackburn noted that “a biological male” beat a biological woman at the highest level of collegiate sports — apparently referring to University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas who competed as a male swimmer for Penn State until this year.

“Rather than defending our girls, those in power are teaching them that their voices don’t matter. They’re being treated like second class citizens and Americans,” Blackburn said in the recorded video posted as a tweet. “We need a Supreme Court justice who will protect our children and will defend parents’ constitutional right to decide what is best for their own kids.”

Blackburn asked Jackson for clarity on her views of education, specifically about public comments Jackson has made about “the transformative power of progressive education” that Blackburn said she found “deeply concerning.”

Blackburn also noted that Jackson sits on the board of a school “that teaches kindergarteners that they can choose their gender and teaches them about so-called white privilege. This school has hosted an organization called Woke Kindergarten and pushes anti-racism program for white families.”

“Your public endorsement of this type of progressive indoctrination of our children causes one great concern when it comes to how you may rule on cases involving parental rights,” Blackburn said. “Parents also know that it’s only a matter of time before we have the next pandemic. And they’re concerned about more mask mandates or lockdowns from unelected bureaucrats that would harm their children’s mental health and stunt their development.”

“The American people want a supreme court justice who will protect their freedom, not allow government overreach into their private family decisions.”

Jackson was not able to address the senators following their opening statements.

Jackson is the first Black female nominated to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. If confirmed, she will replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. Jackson said in her statement that she “hopes to carry on his spirit.”

A fact sheet shared by the White House provides background on the supreme court nominee. Jackson has appeared in confirmation hearings three times prior to this week’s appearance for prior roles.