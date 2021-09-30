Sen. Katrina Robinson found guilty on 4 fraud charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Sen. Katrina Robinson was found guilty of four of five counts of wire fraud Thursday afternoon.

In a press conference after the verdict, Robinson said she maintains that she was totally innocent and was targeted for prosecution.

“Our fight is far from over,” she said. Her attorneys said they intend to file a motion for a new trial.

The Memphis Democrat said she has not made a decision on how to move forward regarding her state Senate seat, though she said she remained committed to her district.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, a Republican representing the Oak Ridge area, called on Robinson to step down.

“While Senator Robinson’s convictions did not stem from actions taken while in office, they are nevertheless very serious. As public servants, we are held to a higher standard. My personal opinion is that it would be in the best interest of the state and her constituents for Senator Robinson to step down at this time,” McNally said in a statement.

Robinson was facing federal wire fraud charges after she was accused of stealing $600,000 from The Healthcare Institute, a certified nursing school she founded, and spending the money on personal expenses.

Robinson was originally facing 20 counts. Earlier this week, a federal judge acquitted her of 15 of those counts, saying there was evidence that matched to the government’s different theories and that switching theories could have resulted in a mistrial.

A jury did not return a guilty verdict on one more count.

Robinson and her defense team maintained her innocence prior to and throughout the trial. She took the stand Tuesday afternoon and denied any wrongdoing.

“I have been wrongly accused,” Robinson said. “I have been dragged through the mud by the federal government, when the federal government knew good and well that I did not do that.”

Her sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, January 5.