Secret Santa drops antique ring worth thousands into Salvation Army kettle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Salvation Army of Memphis got a big surprise over the weekend after they learned a ring anonymously donated during their annual Red Kettle campaign is worth thousands of dollars.
According to the Salvation Army, a Secret Santa slipped a plastic bag into one of their kettles in the Germantown area on Dec. 10. Inside was a vintage ring and a note that simply read, “Help the poor.”
Over the weekend, Sissy’s Log Cabin did an appraisal of the ring and confirmed it was worth more than $6,000.
“To the anonymous donor, your gift will change countless lives this Christmas. THANK YOU,” the Salvation Army of Memphis tweeted.
