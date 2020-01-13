Search for suspect after puppy thrown from Knoxville overpass

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Knoxville police are investigating after someone threw a puppy from an overpass early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at the Alcoa Highway overpass near Tyson Park.

According to Knoxville police, officers were already in the area and located the injured puppy. She was transported to the University of Tennessee Veterinarian Medical Facility where the staff determined her injuries were not life-threatening.

The puppy will be taken to Young-Williams Animal Center for treatment, officers said.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or the Animal Control Unit at 865-215-8640.