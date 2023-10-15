SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WREG) — The deaths of a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy and his wife are being investigated as a murder-suicide after their bodies were discovered at their home, according to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

The bodies of Deputy Anthonie Lee and his wife, Sharon Lee, were discovered inside a truck on the couple’s property Saturday night.

Officials with the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from Sharon between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday. In the call, she claimed that her husband, Anthonie, had pulled a gun on her.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they reportedly found Anthonie shot once and Sharon shot multiple times. Both were pronounced dead upon arrival.

Haywood County authorities said they will be investigating the case as a murder-suicide.

No additional details have been released about this incident