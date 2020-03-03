SCSO asks for public’s patience as they sort through hundreds of tips in case of missing Evelyn Boswell

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL/WKRN) — It’s been almost two weeks since the disappearance of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell was reported to authorities.

Since the AMBER Alert was pushed out, investigators with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office alongside TBI agents have followed up on more than 800 tips.

While the Sheriff’s office is not releasing new updates in the case every day, that doesn’t mean they aren’t doing their jobs.

Captain Andy Seabolt with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office told WJHL that a normal day for investigators is 8 hours, but since receiving this case, a majority of them are now working double shifts up to 16 hours a day.

“There’s been work done every day on this case since we became aware of it. Just because the public doesn’t see that does not mean that something isn’t being done,” Seabolt said.

Captain Seabolt said that the tip process is organized yet time-consuming.

“Those tips come in and they are all cataloged and they are actually sent our to investigators or TBI agents to follow up on,” Seabolt said.

Every credible lead has been taken into consideration and followed in an effort to bring Evelyn home safely. While their efforts aren’t as visible to the public, they are continuing to work around the clock on this case.

“We’ve got people that were willing to organize search parties and things like that but if we had a specific area, we would be doing that,” Seabolt said.

Captain Seabolt is continuing to warn the public about social media rumors. He said no new arrests have been made in connection to the case.

Any new developments will be released directly from TBI or the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

“If there is breaking news regarding that case, we’re going to release that. It’s not going to come from a Facebook group in Oregon,” Seabolt said.

While they continue to investigate, officials said they haven’t ruled out any suspects and continue to monitor those connected to the case.

In fact, Angela Boswell, the grandmother of Evelyn, was recently released from jail and was court-ordered to wear an ankle monitor so her movements could be tracked.

While no official suspects have been named, they continue to follow every lead and piece of information closely.

