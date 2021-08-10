Sheriff’s Office: No suspect found or injuries reported after active shooter call at Volunteer High

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office says no injuries have been reported after deputies were called to Volunteer High School following a call about an active shooter.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office, deputies were called just before 8 a.m. Tuesday and began immediately searching the school.

As of 10:45 a.m., a suspect has not been located.

HCSO reports the investigation is ongoing and students are being evacuated to the National Guard Armory in Mount Carmel.

The Hawkins County School District posted to Facebook earlier saying that an “emergency situation” had taken place at VHS.

Previously, all Hawkins County Schools from Surgoinsville to East Hawkins County had been placed on lockdown. However, as of 9:40 a.m., VHS remained the only school still on lockdown.

The school district reports the students have been taken by bus and escorted to the armory to be reunited with their parents.

“Our major concern at this time is for the safety of our students and staff; please stay clear of the area to allow law enforcement and emergency personnel access to the area,” the post states.

An earlier post from the school district warned parents that the school had gone into lockdown and stated they should not attempt to enter the school. Parents are told to wait in their vehicles at the armory for their children.

News Channel 11’s reporters on the scene said armed officers could be seen entering the school, and parents are lined up in their vehicles on Highway 11W. Students could be seen leaving the school on buses with armed officers. Students leaving could be seen holding out thumbs up as they departed.

I’m at Volunteer High School in Hawkins County where police are responding to a situation at the school. No further details were released by dispatchers. We’re working to get updates. pic.twitter.com/s7ulmWTXyi — Kate Nemarich WJHL (@KateNemNews) August 10, 2021

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Emergency dispatchers are asking people to not call 911 in regards to the situation at the school. Hawkins County Emergency Communications tweeted saying they should only be contacted if you have an emergency and told parents of VHS students to go to the armory.

Hawkins County Emergency Communications is requesting everyone not to call 911 or Central Dispatch unless you have an emergency.



If you have a student that attends Volunteer High School, please report to the Mount Carmel Army National Guard at 399 Highway 11 W. — Hawkins County Emergency Communications – 911 (@HawkinsCo911) August 10, 2021

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Carmel Police Department, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Kingsport Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Church Hill Police Department all responded to the high school.