KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While many children are full of wishes and wants two weeks before Christmas Day, one 9-year-old boy fulfilled his dream of helping others in the hospital during the holidays.

A plan six months in the making, Noah Boone set off power shopping with glee to pick out gifts for children at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

“I wanted to be nice and act like Santa Claus for one day,” Noah said.

“We brainstormed and came up with buying presents for Children’s Hospital,” said his mom Mickala Carver. “We started in July and just kind of picked up this last couple of weeks with people being more in the giving spirit, I guess, just wanting to donate some to him.”

Noah raised the money by selling his drawings of his favorite characters. The proud artist said he whips up the drawings in “probably like ten minutes or something.”

Thanks to family, friends and Facebook, Noah raised $570 for his shopping spree at Five Below in Sevierville. He knew what he wanted to get and made it happen.

The store even chipped in for the cause donating $100 and presented Noah with his own Sponge Bob toys as a thank you.

“We’re super proud of him and Five Below wanted to help out and help him do something spectacular,” said store manager Scott Granger.

Noah ended up with a receipt that’s almost taller than he is, armloads of presents, and a heart full of joy as he helped his mom load up the family car. The “sleigh” full of presents will soon pull up to Children’s Hospital to make Noah’s special delivery.