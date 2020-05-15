Safe Boating Week in Tennessee promotes safety for this summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 2020 National Safe Boating Week is May 16-22 and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be participating to promote the wearing of life jackets as the summer boating season starts in full force.

We spoke with two TWRA safety experts about how this year has gotten off to a bad start, and what they are promoting this week to keep boaters safe:

Already more fatalities this year than last

“So far, in the state of Tennessee, we’ve had ten boating fatalities,” explained Clay Hetland, a TWRA Boating Safety Officer, “Six of those ten were the result of drowning and not wearing a life jacket. To put that in perspective, in 2019 we had eight fatalities throughout the entire state.”

“Seventy-seven percent of boating fatalities are a result of drowning,” Hetland re-iterated. “And 84 of those 77 percent were not wearing a life jacket. So again, I cannot stress enough how important it is to wear this life jacket. It’s like wearing a seatbelt in your car, and it keeps you safe while you are out on the water.”

TWRA Captain Dale Grandstaff explained what the TWRA officers will be doing to prevent more tragedy:

“We’re going to have extra officers out, scheduled to work the waters across the state,” Grandstaff said. “If you see us, we may be watching you from a distance to see if there are any safety violations. We’re going to keep the social distancing aspect in mind while we are working. So, we’ll try to keep people at a distance. But if we see something we need to address, whether it be life jackets not being on kids that need to have them on, or if it’s an alcohol-related issue, we’re going to approach you and we’re going to do it safely. And we are going to ask people to do certain tasks for us. But we will do it safely. We’ll have extra enforcement out. We’ll also be looking for navigation light issues, over-crowding on boats, and if the proper amount of life jackets are on the boats. Just overall we want people to be safe on the water.”

So please stay safe this summer, and most of all, as the late great Jimmy Holt said, “Wear your life jacket!”