NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Citizens and Tennessee officials alike have been thinking of new ways to make the state greener.

For years there has been an uptick in electric vehicles on the roads and different local organizations have started producing their own ideas on how to encourage drivers to make the change from gasoline to electric power.

Rural Reimagined is one of these innovative programs that encourages buying EVs (Electric Vehicles). Pingen Chen, the Associate Professor of Machinal Engineering at Tennessee Tech University, is helping with the Rural Reimagined program. He said that this program is a U.S. Department of Energy-funded large-scale EV community project.

The goal of the project is to become the backbone of the EV ecosystem in rural communities and make a greener economy.

One of the most interesting things this project does is to allow drivers in rural communities to test drive an electric vehicle for two weeks. The reason you are given two weeks, said Chen, is because by that point you will have had to find a charging station and that gives you a real idea of if an EV could be a feasible vehicle for families.

It can be challenging to find charging stations in rural parts of the state, but TVA has another operation in the works. Drew Frye, the TVA Electric Vehicle Manager, said they have been working on putting more stations up for about a year and a half.

By 2026 they plan to have a charging station across the state every 50 miles. This would help reduce range anxiety or fear you may run out of a charge due to lack of charging stations across the state, including in rural communities, where an electric car seems the most unattainable.

The Rural Reimagined program only allows more rural communities to borrow the cars, so to find out if you are eligible or to sign up click here.

TVA has also set up great resources to check out EV facts, frequent questions, and data to compare multiple Electric Vehicles at once to find out which car would work best for your family. Click here to view that site.