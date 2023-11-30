ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The continued efforts of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to identify human remains from cold cases have resulted in the identification of a woman whose burned body was found in Roane County in 1987.

The woman, initially classified as Jane Doe, has been identified as Betty Lou Wisley, born on Dec. 20, 1935, and originally from Clinton, Mississippi, according to officials. At the time of her death, she was living in Knox County.

Betty Lou Wisley (Courtesy: TBI)

On Aug. 29, 1987, the TBI said a passerby found a body beside a dumper 2600 block of Highway 58 in Kingston. Forensic anthropologists determined the body to be that of a woman between the ages of 35 and 50 who was burned before being discarded next to the dumpster.

The discovery of Wisley’s body in 1987 raised questions that remained unanswered for decades. Forensic anthropologists determined vital details about the victim, but her identity remained elusive. Subsequent attempts, including DNA profiling by the FBI in 2009, yielded no breakthroughs.

As a part of the ongoing initiative to solve cold cases, authorities said the TBI and the Roane County Sheriff’s Office sought help from Othram Inc., a private laboratory specializing in genetic testing. In April, the scientists used forensic genetic genealogical (FGG) DNA testing to identify Wisley by matching the DNA to one of her relatives.

Now that her identity is known, investigators from the TBI and sheriff’s office said they are shifting their focus to unraveling the circumstances surrounding Wisley’s death.

Anyone with information about Wisley or the events leading up to her death are urged to come forward. Tips can be sent to awolff@roanesheriff.org or called in to 865-717-4722.

This case emphasizes the importance of collaboration between law enforcement, forensic experts, and private labs to use advanced technologies to solve cold cases and provide answers to families seeking closure. Click here to read more about TBI’s Unidentified Human Remains DNA Initiative.