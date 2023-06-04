NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With summer around the corner and temperatures heating up, AAA has some tips for motorists to keep their families and pets safe.

“In just 10 minutes, a car can heat up by 20 degrees and become deadly,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

So far this year, six children have been killed in hot car-related incidents nationwide, according to NoHeatStroke.org. The organization said on average 38 children die from heatstroke inside hot cars each year.

“We are urging parents and caregivers to not underestimate the risks that excessive heat can pose and to understand that hot car deaths are preventable,” added Cooper.

Safety tips to help keep children safe

Never leave children alone in a car, even if the windows are down and the air conditioning is on

Don’t let children play in a car. For example, a car is not an appropriate hide-and-seek spot

Keep your vehicles locked, even in driveways and garages

Make it a habit to check your car before walking away

Add reminders in your car to help you look in the back seat. For example, leave your purse, wallet, or cell phone in the back seat.

Call 911 for help if you see a child or pet alone in a locked car

AAA also recommends to be prepared for summer breakdowns and keep an emergency kit in your car.

What to stock your car emergency kit with

Flashlight, extra batteries

First-aid supplies

Drinking water

Non-perishable snacks

Car battery booster cables

Emergency flare or reflectors

Rain poncho

Basic tool kit

Duct tape

Gloves, shop rags or paper towels

For more information from AAA on how to prepare your car for the summer heat, click on this link.