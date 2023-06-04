NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With summer around the corner and temperatures heating up, AAA has some tips for motorists to keep their families and pets safe.
“In just 10 minutes, a car can heat up by 20 degrees and become deadly,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group.
So far this year, six children have been killed in hot car-related incidents nationwide, according to NoHeatStroke.org. The organization said on average 38 children die from heatstroke inside hot cars each year.
“We are urging parents and caregivers to not underestimate the risks that excessive heat can pose and to understand that hot car deaths are preventable,” added Cooper.
Safety tips to help keep children safe
- Never leave children alone in a car, even if the windows are down and the air conditioning is on
- Don’t let children play in a car. For example, a car is not an appropriate hide-and-seek spot
- Keep your vehicles locked, even in driveways and garages
- Make it a habit to check your car before walking away
- Add reminders in your car to help you look in the back seat. For example, leave your purse, wallet, or cell phone in the back seat.
- Call 911 for help if you see a child or pet alone in a locked car
AAA also recommends to be prepared for summer breakdowns and keep an emergency kit in your car.
What to stock your car emergency kit with
- Flashlight, extra batteries
- First-aid supplies
- Drinking water
- Non-perishable snacks
- Car battery booster cables
- Emergency flare or reflectors
- Rain poncho
- Basic tool kit
- Duct tape
- Gloves, shop rags or paper towels
For more information from AAA on how to prepare your car for the summer heat, click on this link.