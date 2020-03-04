Reward for return of Evelyn Boswell now over $70,000

Live Now
Tennessee News

(TBI)

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The reward for missing toddler Evelyn Boswell has reached more than $70,000, according to affiliate WCYB.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said a collective of businesses, officials, and even the grandfather and uncle of Evelyn have pitched in to offer the reward.

Boswell was reported missing in February, over two months after family members last reported seeing her.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, you’re asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1 (800) TBI-FIND.

