LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A rescue is underway in Lawrence County after a man fell into a pond while kayaking Friday morning.
According to the Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency, it happened in a remote area off Appleton Road.
Officials said a man who lives near the pond went on out on the kayak just before 9 a.m. and fell in the water. His wife called 911.
Authorities said the body of water is not very deep. Crews are continuing to respond.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.