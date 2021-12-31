LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A rescue is underway in Lawrence County after a man fell into a pond while kayaking Friday morning.

According to the Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency, it happened in a remote area off Appleton Road.

Officials said a man who lives near the pond went on out on the kayak just before 9 a.m. and fell in the water. His wife called 911.

Authorities said the body of water is not very deep. Crews are continuing to respond.