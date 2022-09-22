POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A man and a woman are facing child neglect and drug charges after a young boy was found in the backseat of a car in Powell where the two were suspected to have overdosed.

Deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to the parking lot of East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Urgent Care – Emory Center for a reported overdose shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

According to the arrest report, a 911 call said that a man and woman were overdosing with a small child in the vehicle’s back seat in the parking lot.

When authorities arrived, one of them reported that 26-year-old Amber Cox was on her knees in the driver’s seat and leaning toward 22-year-old Timothy Hooks. According to the report, Cox was awake, sweating profusely, and lethargic. The law enforcement officer said Cox’s speech was slurred or mumbled.

Hooks was not conscious and hospital staff had given Hooks one dose of Narcan, according to the report.

Amber Cox. (Source: Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Timothy Hooks. (Source: Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the report, Hook and Cox told authorities they had used heroin before taking a young boy to the children’s hospital. Hooks said the child was complaining of back pain and uncontrolled urination.

Officials said the search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a small plastic bag in a cigarette pack in the passenger side door handle containing a white powdery substance, which ended up being 0.11 grams of heroin; two small burnt marijuana cigarette “roaches” on/in the center console area of the vehicle; and a purse inside the trunk that held two small red straws containing powdery residue, a digital scale, and two half-pills later identified as buspirone.

Hooks and Cox were both charged with child abuse/neglect/endangerment of a child less than 8 years old, contributing to dependency/neglect, public intoxication, simple possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cox was also charged with driving under the influence.

Both individuals were taken into custody and driven to the detention facility.

The law enforcement officer on scene also contacted the Department of Children’s Services, which responded to the scene to conduct an investigation. A family crimes detective also responded.