KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was taken into custody at Neyland Stadium for allegedly having a gun on campus ahead of the Tennessee vs Georgia game.

Court records said the man allegedly had the gun at Gate 21 at the stadium, violating University of Tennessee rules, around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, Nov 18. The report claimed he was carrying a Taurus PT III G2 in his waistband.

After finding the weapon, the report said officers took the man into custody for carrying a weapon on school property (39-17-1309). His firearm, along with a 12-round magazine, 12 rounds of ammunition and a holster were temporarily taken to an evidence locker.

Documents said he was then issued a criminal warning from all University of Tennessee-owned property, meaning if he went back on any university-owned property he could be arrested.

The report said the man was taken from campus to the Knox County Detention Facility