Jail records show Megan Boswell is not pregnant

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Jail records show the mother of a missing 15-month-old and subject of an Amber Alert is not pregnant, despite previously telling police and local news outlets that she was.

According to WCYB, Megan Boswell stated the reason she was not given a polygraph by police was that she was pregnant. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office maintains they don’t own a polygraph, and the TBI has not ordered one.

Sheriff’s Office records show only four inmates at the jail were pregnant before and after Megan Boswell was booked into jail. That number remained the same until 11 p.m. Tuesday when a fifth pregnant woman was booked in. Boswell was officially booked in two hours before at 9:19 p.m.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy has said that Megan Boswell has previously made inaccurate statements to police and has given investigators varying stories.

“Every time we talk to her, the story changes. I’m serious when I say that. Every single time,” said Cassidy.

Evelyn Boswell has been missing since December but was not reported missing until just last week. DCS and the TBI are investigating the disappearance of the toddler. Over 500 tips regarding Evelyn have come in, all of which have so far turned up nothing.

