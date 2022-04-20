KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A repeat sex offender who was arrested and charged with indecent exposure at a West Knoxville store reportedly admitted to engaging in similar behavior at other stores in the area.

Kevin Montgomery, 51, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of indecent exposure from an April 12 incident at the HomeGoods store on Kingston Pike. He was caught on camera following customers through the store and exposing himself.

Knoxville Police said that Montgomery admitted to similar behavior at numerous stores in the West Knoxville area.

Arrest records show he had previously been convicted of sexual battery, indecent exposure, public indecency, patronizing prostitution and sexual offender registry reporting violations stemming from multiple incidents from 2005 to 2015.

Montgomery was also previously convicted of charges including criminal trespassing and reckless endangerment.