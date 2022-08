KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The daughter of U.S. Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) is in the intensive care unit after a horse-related accident.

Burchett took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to share the news of the accident. According to Burchett, his daughter has five broken ribs, a broken wrist and some internal injuries.

The family is asking for prayers at this time and calls their daughter “one tough cowgirl.”

No other information was released.