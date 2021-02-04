Rep. Jim Cooper pays tribute to his late wife

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Surrounded by her husband and children, the wife of Congressman Jim Cooper, Martha, died peacefully at her home in Nashville Thursday morning.

Rep. Cooper (TN-05) said Martha, aka Ookie, had been struggling with Alzheimer’s for years.

The couple married 36 years ago and raised three children. He remembered her as “an adventuresome soul.”

Rep. Cooper released a moving tribute that reads in part:

Martha’s charm and optimism were heroic, eclipsing her illness. She ALWAYS smiled and said thank you. She loved car travel; on bumpy roads she’d say “this makes me wiggle.” In recent years, she drew wobbly hearts on everything… with a Sharpie when she could find one.

The memorial service will be family only due to COVID.