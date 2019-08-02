Rep. Dunn assumes Casada’s duties, but former speaker stays as lawmaker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Glen Casada is officially gone as Tennessee House speaker, but he’s staying put in his House seat.

A plaque outside the speaker’s office with Casada’s name on it remained until the last moments before the lawmaker’s resignation took effect at 8 a.m. Friday.

For now, Casada plans to continue representing his Williamson County district.

In a text Thursday, he said “I am not resigning my seat and I have not begun to consider next year…too far in the future to decide what I’m going to do regarding running for reelection or not.”

Shortly after the end of this years session, Casada received an overwhelming “no confidence vote” from the House Republican lawmakers who elected him last January.

Casada became caught up in a host of allegations that include his admission of responding to three-year-old sexist texts shared by his then-chief of staff.

Enter the longest-serving Republican member of the House who was elected in 1994.

As the House Speaker Pro Tem, Knoxville lawmaker Bill Dunn will assume Casada’s duties until Republican speaker nominee Cameron Sexton is officially installed in the position during a brief special legislative session on Aug. 23.

Dunn’s path to the legislature literally meant coming out of the trees.

“I worked for a tree company, got elected, and then for about 13 years on Monday, I would come out of the trees and drive to Nashville, put on my suit for the evening session,” says Dunn.

You might say the tree trimming lawmaker won’t be branching out much in his new temporary role as acting speaker.

“What I am going to do is try and take this time to work with Cameron Sexton, who we presume to be the next speaker and help him get off to a good start,” added Dunn.

Sexton is assured of becoming speaker because he was recently selected as nominee by Republican members who control nearly three-quarters of the House.