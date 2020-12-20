Rep. Burchett: ‘We’re being told we are voting on a COVID relief bill today and a funding bill’

(WATE) — Sunday morning, State Representative Tim Burchett tweeted out that Congress may be voting on a COVID-19 relief bill and a funding bill.
He says, as of 9:24 a.m., that no one has seen either bill, but both are over 1,000 pages.
This comes as Congress passed a two-day stopgap spending bill on Friday, to avert a partial government shutdown and buying more time for frustratingly slow endgame negotiations on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.
