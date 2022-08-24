The United States has officially accepted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The vast majority of these refugees are entering the country on humanitarian parole, which grants them temporary legal status in the U.S. These types of admittances are not tracked in the refugee case management system being used by the Refugee Processing Center.

Most of the refugees resettled in the United States through the official resettlement program are from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Syria. Both countries have complex histories rife with regional war, social unrest, political corruption, and unstable governance.

The DCR has more than 5.5 million internally displaced persons and more than half a million refugees and asylum seekers from neighboring countries impacted by regional conflicts dating back to the early 1990s. Syria is more than a decade into a civil war that began with a violent government crackdown on non-violent anti-government demonstrations. Since then, nearly 7 million Syrians have fled the country, and another 7 million are internally displaced.

Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Tennessee in July 2022.

July refugee statistics

Countries where refugees arrived from in July

Tennessee

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 43

#2. Honduras: 9

#3. Afghanistan: 3

#3. Burma: 3

#3. Ethiopia: 3

#3. Iran: 3

#3. Republic of South Sudan: 3

#8. Eritrea: 1

#8. India: 1

#8. Uganda: 1

National

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 1,182

#2. Syria: 270

#3. Burma: 218

#4. Afghanistan: 127

#5. Sudan: 103

States that accepted the most refugees in July

#1. California: 202

#2. Ohio: 166

#3. New York: 152

#4. North Carolina: 150

#5. Texas: 150

Read on to see the countries that Tennessee has accepted the most refugees from since October 2021.

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since October

Tennessee: 116

National: 4,917

Top states

#1. Kentucky: 569

#2. Texas: 454

#3. Ohio: 277

#4. Arizona: 269

#5. North Carolina: 256

#2. Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October

Tennessee: 59

National: 1,413

Top states

#1. North Carolina: 111

#2. Texas: 103

#3. New York: 72

#4. Idaho: 70

#5. Arizona: 68

#3. Syria

Refugees that arrived from Syria since October

Tennessee: 30

National: 3,795

Top states

#1. California: 415

#2. Michigan: 369

#3. Pennsylvania: 300

#4. New York: 289

#5. Texas: 249

#4. Republic of South Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Republic of South Sudan since October

Tennessee: 17

National: 252

Top states

#1. Arizona: 41

#2. Maryland: 25

#3. Utah: 20

#4. Missouri: 19

#4. Texas: 19

#4. Burma

Refugees that arrived from Burma since October

Tennessee: 17

National: 1,347

Top states

#1. New York: 179

#2. Wisconsin: 176

#3. Texas: 124

#4. Georgia: 94

#5. North Carolina: 91

#6. Honduras

Refugees that arrived from Honduras since October

Tennessee: 14

National: 325

Top states

#1. Texas: 34

#2. Massachusetts: 31

#2. Florida: 31

#4. New Jersey: 28

#5. Virginia: 24

#7. Afghanistan

Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October

Tennessee: 13

National: 971

Top states

#1. California: 184

#2. Virginia: 136

#3. Texas: 132

#4. Colorado: 78

#5. Washington: 61

#8. Iraq

Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October

Tennessee: 9

National: 378

Top states

#1. Michigan: 66

#2. California: 50

#3. Texas: 45

#4. New York: 30

#4. Pennsylvania: 30

#9. Uganda

Refugees that arrived from Uganda since October

Tennessee: 7

National: 62

Top states

#1. California: 8

#2. Tennessee: 7

#2. Georgia: 7

#4. Massachusetts: 5

#4. Texas: 5

#9. Colombia

Refugees that arrived from Colombia since October

Tennessee: 7

National: 115

Top states

#1. North Carolina: 17

#2. New Jersey: 15

#2. New York: 15

#4. Florida: 13

#5. Virginia: 9

#9. Guatemala

Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October

Tennessee: 7

National: 774

Top states

#1. California: 159

#2. Texas: 99

#3. New Jersey: 53

#4. Pennsylvania: 50

#5. Georgia: 44

#12. Venezuela

Refugees that arrived from Venezuela since October

Tennessee: 6

National: 76

Top states

#1. Florida: 17

#2. Texas: 9

#3. Nevada: 8

#4. North Carolina: 7

#4. Washington: 7

#13. Somalia

Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October

Tennessee: 5

National: 333

Top states

#1. Minnesota: 95

#2. Ohio: 31

#3. New York: 25

#4. Washington: 23

#5. Texas: 20

#13. Burundi

Refugees that arrived from Burundi since October

Tennessee: 5

National: 77

Top states

#1. Illinois: 13

#2. Michigan: 12

#3. Oregon: 10

#4. Idaho: 9

#5. Maryland: 6

#13. Ukraine

Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since October

Tennessee: 5

National: 1,126

Top states

#1. Washington: 332

#2. California: 225

#3. New York: 74

#4. Missouri: 58

#4. Pennsylvania: 58

#16. Iran

Refugees that arrived from Iran since October

Tennessee: 3

National: 213

Top states

#1. California: 59

#2. Texas: 29

#3. Georgia: 17

#4. Virginia: 16

#5. Nevada: 13

#16. Ethiopia

Refugees that arrived from Ethiopia since October

Tennessee: 3

National: 159

Top states

#1. Minnesota: 69

#2. Maryland: 17

#3. Colorado: 13

#4. Texas: 10

#5. Georgia: 7

#18. Rwanda

Refugees that arrived from Rwanda since October

Tennessee: 1

National: 74

Top states

#1. Texas: 18

#2. Idaho: 11

#3. Kentucky: 8

#4. Oregon: 7

#4. New York: 7

#18. Eritrea

Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October

Tennessee: 1

National: 196

Top states

#1. Iowa: 18

#2. Washington: 16

#3. Georgia: 15

#4. Arizona: 14

#5. Texas: 13

#18. El Salvador

Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since October

Tennessee: 1

National: 399

Top states

#1. California: 101

#2. Maryland: 59

#3. New York: 32

#4. Virginia: 26

#5. Texas: 25

#18. India

Refugees that arrived from India since October

Tennessee: 1

National: 2

Top states

#1. Tennessee: 1

#1. Michigan: 1