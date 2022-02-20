LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) – One Limestone home had an extra guest on Friday after a Raccoon snuck in through a cat door and spent the next 24 hours napping inside.

Around 1 a.m. on Feb. 18, News Channel 11 viewer Lesa Stafford said a raccoon made its way into her mother’s home through a cat door before taking up residence in a bedroom.

The wild animal climbed the curtains, eventually settling on top of the curtain rod and out of reach.

Since the home’s other residents couldn’t get the creature down, they resorted to closing off the room and opening a window.

Rather than running for the hills, Stafford said the raccoon spent the day inside napping on top of the curtain rod.

“He left around 1 this morning,” Stafford said. “24 hour guest. He was beautiful!”

Photo: Lesa Stafford

Photo: Lesa Stafford

Photo: Lesa Stafford

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency recommends sealing off all potential entrances to avoid wildlife entering a home and setting up a den, but if they are already inside the TWRA says you should close all but one exit to the home to guide them outside on their own.