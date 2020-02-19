Putnam County mother suing closed East TN youth facility; alleges son was raped

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A mother is suing the operator of a now-closed facility for at-risk youth for allowing her son to be sexually assaulted multiple times by a staff member and another student at the facility.

We are not giving the name of the mother to protect the identity of her son.

The mother, from Putnam County, filed the suit Tuesday, Feb. 18, in Roane County seeking $4.5 million in damages. It names Sequel Schools LLC, Kingston Academy, and the staff member as defendants.

According to the suit, her son said he was raped repeatedly leaving him traumatized and suffering from PTSD. It also alleges “Kingston Academy exhibited an extreme degree of negligence in the supervision of staff and students and in the operation and running of the facility.”

An official with the Tennessee Department of Children Services has told WATE 6 On Your Side the department did open an investigation into alleged abuse at the facility, but they are unable to confirm any additional details.

Kingston Academy is no longer open. Sequel Schools LLC operates under the name Sequel Youth and Family Services and is located in Huntsville, Ala.

According to the company website, Sequel Youth and Family Services was founded in 1999 and operates multiple facilities across the country including Norris Academy in Andersonville, Tenn.