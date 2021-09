MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A funeral service has been announced for Olivia King, one of the victims from the mass shooting in Collierville. She was one of 15 people shot in the incident. This event will be open to the public at the Church of the Incarnation in Collierville.



Her son posted the information to Facebook. The viewing and funeral service will be held on Friday and Saturday.

WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.