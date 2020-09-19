Protesters respond to racist photo, demand change from Williamson County Schools

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A protest Friday night in Williamson County was intended to be silent, but its organizers are desperate to be heard, after a racist photo circulated on social media.

Outside of a football game between rivals were signs and silence. Parents and families from different schools aligned against a single opponent.

“We’re tired of waiting,” Revida Rahman said. “This community needs some healing. We’re hurt by the things going on.”

Rahman said she’s been working with Williamson County schools for two years to improve racial equality. Her movement enhanced by a reported photo making the rounds this week, in the Brentwood High School social media circle. News 2 is unable to show you the photo because of company policy. It shows a teenager, his shirt lifted, with the letters ‘BLM’ on his chest, under that the ‘n-word.’

A source tells News 2 it’s a Brentwood High student pictured. The school wouldn’t confirm that, but shared this statement Thursday, from school Principal Kevin Keidel:

“Brentwood students and families, there is a disturbing and honestly heart-breaking picture circulating on social that I want to address with each and every one of you,” Keidel says. “Frankly, I see the post as racist and offensive.”

Rahman’s demonstration isn’t solely about the picture in question.

“My children are in this district and we aren’t going anywhere,” she said. “We want this to be a safe place for all people of color.”

She said it’s just as much looking for answers as to why racism remains alive here.

“We really wanted to focus on Williamson County Schools providing us with some action with the issues that we have.”

Within the statement the district shared Thursday, there was also a plea to students to make better choices and a warning that sharing a hurtful post on social media is part of the problem.