NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee has become ground zero for book banning and challenges at local schools. It has even been found on numerous lists of states with the most book bans.

“You have a very long and growing list of books that your constituents have shown you that you have explicit sexual content, drug use, child rape, and more,” said Ingrid Holmes, a Mt. Juliet resident in favor of book removal.

Ingrid is one of the many voices who have spoken before the Wilson County School Board over hours of debate regarding which books should be removed from school libraries.

Right now, parents in Tennessee can take book challenges to their school board if they think a book is inappropriate for the age of students. In places like Wilson County, that has led to hours and hours of debates.

If the new bill filed in Tennessee’s House passes, it would allow parents to sue if they disagree with a school board’s decision on a book.

“If it does go forward, it is going to drastically affect the LEAs; lawyers are not cheap, and to have to defend these lawsuits, even if there is no merit to it, you have to answer the mail,” Rep. Sam McKenzie (D-Knoxville) said.

McKenzie said the controversies surrounding education in our state can also lead to fewer people becoming teachers.

“We are in desperate need of great teachers, and this does not prevail itself to be like, ‘Hey, I want to be a teacher; I could get sued by 12 of my kids in class because their mom is a part of an organization, or their dad is a part of organizations,'” McKenzie said. “It just makes no sense.”

The Republican sponsor of the bill, Rep. Gino Bulso (R-Brentwood), was not available for comment on Wednesday. However, one of his colleagues, State Sen. Mark Pody (R-Lebanon), said the bill is an opportunity to enforce policies and maintain educational standards.

“This is something where we are trying to hold the line right here to some of the values that we have that are biblical values that are constitutionally sound,” Pody said. “Parents are going to be in charge, not public schools.”

The session starts Tuesday, Jan. 9.