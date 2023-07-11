COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville is working to help the state’s rural communities that are struggling with their economies. The number of counties categorized as “distressed” fell to eight this year from 15 in 2019. It’s the lowest number of distressed counties in state history.

“We go into the communities, and we collaboratively work with the leadership and the residents to figure out what is it that they want to address and what is it that they want to solve, and then we’re able to really align our university resources and assets to help address collaboratively those challenges,” said Dr. Michael Aikens, Director of the Center for Rural Innovation at TTU.

Each year, the Appalachian regional commission shares these designations based on each county’s three-year average unemployment rate, per capita market income, and poverty rate. The eight Tennessee counties considered distressed are Lake, Clay, Hancock, Cocke, Bledsoe, Perry, Scott, and Hardeman.

TTU’s Rural Reimagined Initiative has helped counties improve since its launch in 2019.

‘We actually partnered up with the State Department of Tourism Development. We go in with the department, and Tennessee Tech students create rural tourism brands, for the communities because every time that we go into the community pretty much every single time they identify, that they know tourism brings in tourists dollars, they know that the taxes that tourists bring in are relieving the tax burden on the residents. But again, how do you actually market yourself,” he explained. “For example, with tourism, the next step after getting that brand and showing them how to advertise themselves is, you know, starting those small businesses or expanding the small businesses that are related to tourism, so maybe starting a new, you know, kayaking company or starting, you know, a new restaurant or whatever it may be, we help them with that.”

Dr. Aikens said they’ve worked with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, helping with an economic impact analysis of over $1.5 billion in grant funding for broadband proliferation.

“We also wanted to know, what’s the social impact with a more connected community, more connected rural communities, we can attract more businesses, we can create more jobs, we have more opportunities for telecommuting for telehealth, you can even create more smart farms and the list goes on and on and on. So we can’t say enough about, you know, our partnerships with with our big state agencies,” said Dr. Aikens. “We also have a lot of different federal projects that are going on right now that we’re targeting those distressed counties. One of many examples that I’m very excited about is electric vehicles or EVs proliferation, we actually have a Department of Energy grant right now, where we are installing EV chargers free of charge.”

The ARC ranks Williamson County number three for its economic value out of 3,100 counties in the U.S. The per-capita market income is just under one hundred thousand dollars, the poverty rate is just under 4-percent, and the three year average unemployment rate is a little more than 3-percent.

