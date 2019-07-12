President Trump says Bill Hagerty running for U.S. Senate, gives him full endorsement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – President Donald Trump says Bill Hagerty, the current Ambassador to Japan and a Nashville native, is running for the U.S. Senate seat in 2020.

Trump tweeted that Hagerty was running and that he has Trump’s full endorsement.

Tennessee loving Bill Hagerty, who was my Tennessee Victoy Chair and is now the very outstanding Ambassador to Japan, will be running for the U.S. Senate. He is strong on crime, borders & our 2nd A. Loves our Military & our Vets. Has my Complete & Total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2019

Hagerty served as the Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development under former Governor Bill Haslam from 2011-2014.

Hagerty also served as Tennessee Victory Chair during Trump’s 2016 Presidential campaign.

Sources say Hagerty is in the process of resigning as Ambassador to Japan.