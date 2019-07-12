President Trump says Bill Hagerty running for U.S. Senate, gives him full endorsement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – President Donald Trump says Bill Hagerty, the current Ambassador to Japan and a Nashville native, is running for the U.S. Senate seat in 2020.
Trump tweeted that Hagerty was running and that he has Trump’s full endorsement.
Hagerty served as the Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development under former Governor Bill Haslam from 2011-2014.
Hagerty also served as Tennessee Victory Chair during Trump’s 2016 Presidential campaign.
Sources say Hagerty is in the process of resigning as Ambassador to Japan.