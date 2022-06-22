NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Seeing issues on Tennessee roadways? There is a new hotline for that.
Drivers in the Volunteer State can now report potholes and other maintenance issues directly to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
According to a release, drivers who call in will be asked a series of questions in order to collect as much relevant information as possible. The provided information will then be submitted through TDOT’s online maintenance work request form.
“For the citizens, this hotline will give them another convenient way to report maintenance problems on our interstates and state routes,” said Commissioner Butch Eley said in a statement. “For TDOT, this centralized way of receiving, processing, and tracking information will enhance our operations.”
The virtual call center will be open Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The new hotline number is 833-TDOTFIX (836-8349).