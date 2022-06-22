NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Seeing issues on Tennessee roadways? There is a new hotline for that.

Drivers in the Volunteer State can now report potholes and other maintenance issues directly to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

According to a release, drivers who call in will be asked a series of questions in order to collect as much relevant information as possible. The provided information will then be submitted through TDOT’s online maintenance work request form.

(Photo: WKRN)

“For the citizens, this hotline will give them another convenient way to report maintenance problems on our interstates and state routes,” said Commissioner Butch Eley said in a statement. “For TDOT, this centralized way of receiving, processing, and tracking information will enhance our operations.”

The virtual call center will be open Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The new hotline number is 833-TDOTFIX (836-8349).