Police looking for woman who went missing from East Tennessee hospital

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are looking for an Antioch woman who reportedly walked away from a hospital in Jasper Tuesday and has not been seen since.

Tuesday night, police learned 24-year-old Heather Hall was taken to Park Ridge West Hospital after a medical incident she had while riding in a taxi. The taxi driver reportedly dropped Hall off at the emergency room and she was eventually discharged.

Hall reportedly walked out of the emergency room as staff were calling her a taxi and she has not been seen since. Staff say she walked away sometime between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say Hall is described as having mental and developmental health issues.

Hall is 5-foot-1 with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jasper Police Department at (423) 942-3805 or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 942-2525.

