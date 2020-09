Portland police are looking for the parents of a boy found near intersection of Highway 52 East and South Russell Street. PHOTO: Portland Police Department

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — Portland police are looking to locate the parents of a little boy found by officers.

According to police, the boy appears to be 3 or 4 years old. He was found near the intersection of Highway 52 East and South Russell Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (615) 451-3838.

